Justin Hakey

Justin Merritt Robert Hakey, 35, of Nelson, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 2, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1987, in Keene to Bertie M. Hakey Jr. and Lisa (Redfield) Gillum. Justin was raised in Alstead and attended Fall Mountain Regional High School. He married Jessica M. (Peard) Hakey on Oct. 6, 2018, and they settled in Nelson to begin their lives together.
In his youth he played hockey, baseball and soccer and was a member of the Boy Scouts. Justin loved the outdoors. He would spend his free time cooking, trap shooting, snowmobiling, trail riding, “Jeepin’’ and “goin’ fast.” He loved all his friends and family and was always willing to help those he loved. Justin lived a selfless life and always encouraged everyone he loved to “do good” and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. Every Christmas he would find a child in need and give them the best Christmas they could ask for. That’s who he was. Justin’s smile and laugh would light up any room he walked into, and he had the jokes to match. He loved making others happy, and it was his true purpose in life.
Justin previously worked in the woods with his father logging for the family business. His most recent career was “Trash Man” at Monadnock Disposal Service. He loved his job and especially all of the customers at the Gilsum town dump where he spent most of his Saturdays.
Justin is preceded in passing by his grandfather, Robert Redfield; his grandfather, John Ward; and his grandmother, Patricia McMahon.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica M. (Peard) Hakey; his father, Bertie M. Hakey Jr. and Debra Reilly; his mother, Lisa (Redfield Gillum); his two best boys (dogs), Broii and Hank; his grandparents, Bertie and Rita (Wright) Hakey, Mimi Sandra M. Redfield; his brothers, Shane Hakey and (Megen Jenks) of Sadieville, Ky., and Nicholas Hakey of Nelson; Brenda Dunton Johnson; his nieces and nephews, Brandon Warren, Leah Cillo-Jack, Ethan and Makenzie Chaisson, Michael Olson and Hunter Peard; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Please join us for a celebration of Justin’s life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the John Humiston American Legion, Post #11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your local animal shelter and schools.
If you’re not first, you’re last.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Justin’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.