June Vassar Cardin
June Vassar Cardin, 88, died on Dec. 15, 2019, at Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester.
She was born on June 5, 1931, in Nashua, the daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn Vassar.
She was the wife of Paul Cardin. They married on June 28, 1952, in Nashua.
She attended Nashua area schools and Rivier College. She was voted “Miss Nashua” in 1947. Following school, she travelled to West Germany to be with her husband, Paul, during his overseas posting. Upon returning, she worked as an administrator and secretary at several local firms in Nashua and Keene, as well as Cheshire Hospital, from which she retired. She also earned her real estate broker’s license, worked as an agent for local offices and eventually opened her own office.
After her retirement ,she enjoyed boating with her husband, Paul, crafting and amateur painting.
She is predeceased by her husband, Paul; her brother, Russell; and her sister, Reita.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas and David, and her grandchildren, Emily and Marilyn.
A brief service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
