June Lois Jackson
June Lois (Rice) Jackson, 81, of Sullivan, passed away in the comfort of home on March 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Keene, the daughter of the late Minnie (Robbins) and Lyle Rice Sr. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the Class of 1957.
On Oct. 5, 1957, Lois married Reginald Jackson. Together they enjoyed raising their two daughters, cruising in the Caribbean, and traveling the country — especially Las Vegas. They celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage before his passing in 1997.
Lois had a longtime career with the Kingsbury Corporation. At the time of her retirement, Lois was employed as manager at the Cheshire County Federal Credit Union. Outside of work, she was involved with the 4-H Club as a leader for many years and was also a member of the Lutheran Church.
Independent and strong-willed, Lois was the matriarch of her family. Her amazing cooking and baking skills will not be forgotten, along with her kindness and devotion to her family.
Lois will be deeply missed by her daughters: Sharon Jackson of Sullivan; and Jody Lowman and her husband, John, of Midlowthian, Va.; her grandchildren: Ben Knight, Patience Knight, Steven Morin Jr., Zach Lowman and Jake Lowman; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Jackson; her siblings, Lyle Rice Jr. and Beverly Whittemore; and her companion of many years, Wesley Eisner.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the spring at the Sullivan Center Cemetery in Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in June Lois Jackson’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110 (www.alz.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Lois, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com
