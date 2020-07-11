June H. Dunn
June H. (McIntosh) Dunn, of Whiting, Maine, and formerly of Keene, passed earlier on Sept. 20, 2019. She was 88 and passed on after a five-year bout with breast cancer.
She was born Aug. 13, 1931, to Lachlan M. McIntosh and Irene (Cadrette) McIntosh in Queens, N.Y. She graduated high school in 1949 in Manhattan, N.Y. The family moved to Keene in 1950. June was married in 1951 to Herbert Lambert; in 1953 they divorced. In 1954, June married her second husband, Thomas W. Dunn.
June worked as a secretary for Markem Corporation from 1950 to 1969. She worked as a secretary Pneumo Precision Company until 1973. She then opened her own secretarial service until she retired in 1986 and worked as caretaker for her husband, Thomas, after a bad car accident. When Thomas recovered and went back to work, June worked for the church in West Keene, where she retired in 1993.
She was predeceased by her father, Lachlan McLean McIntosh; her mother, Irene (Cadrette) McIntosh; her brother, Lachlan M. McIntosh; her son, Keith B. Dunn; her husband, Thomas W. Dunn; and several aunts and uncles. June leaves behind her daughter, Cynthia A. Lambert, and her partner, Randy Hudson, of Keene; Debra L. Lambert of Tucson, Ariz.; and Kevin B. Dunn and his wife, Gwendolyn, of East Machias, Maine; eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of June’s life and her ashes are to be buried alongside her husband, father and son. June will be interred in the Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey Center, by Cheshire Family Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian Club for family and friends after the interment.
