June C. (Robinson) Pellerin, 88, of Keene, passed away on June 17, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born on July 15, 1933, in Bellows Falls, daughter of the late Lillian (Colburn) and Roland Robinson. She grew up in Bellows Falls and later moved to Walpole and then Keene.
June had worked at Sims Portex (Smith Medical) in Keene for many years and from which she retired.
Affectionately referred to as “The Great,” June loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed vacationing in Maine with her husband. She had been a communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene. June was a giving woman who was always looking to help others discretely.
June leaves behind her son, Douglas Swain, and his wife, Kathy of Illinois; her daughter, Terri Methven, of Keene; her grandchildren: Holly Rice of Keene; Matt and his wife, Amy, of Illinois; Abigail of Illinois; Kristie of Maine; Erik of Maryland; and Karen of North Dakota; her great-grandchildren: Harper Neil, Jack, Noelle, Nathan, Ethan, Ben, Lily, Aiden, Peyton, Emily, Hunter and Hailey; a great-great-granddaughter, Kesleigh; her brother, Arthur Robinson, of Oklahoma; her sister, Linda Cronin, of Charlestown; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Pellerin; her grandson, Neil Rice; eight brothers and eight sisters.
In keeping with June’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in June C. Pellerin’s name to: Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org); or to the Activities Fund at Alpine Healthcare Center, 289 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
June’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the impeccable care June received from all the nursing and staff members with Hospice and Alpine.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of June at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.