June Astrid Messer, a longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on Jan. 26, 2023.
June was born in Westchester County, N.Y., to William and Astrid Messer. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School and St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York City with an RN degree in 1949.
June served in the Civil Air Patrol in high school as a cadet and then as a warrant officer after becoming an RN. June specialized in pediatric nursing but also worked in mental health and nursing home administration.
In the 1970s June vacationed at Swanzey Lake and fell in love with the Keene area. What began as a vacation became a 50-year residence and an additional career as a property owner and manager. In her later years, June spent the winters on Hilton Head Island, S.C., in her condominium near her beloved sister, Ruth, and brother-in-law, Ev.
Her dedication to caring for her extended family in Ohio, Kansas, North Carolina, Florida and New York was always greatly appreciated. Year after year she attended every family birthday, wedding and anniversary celebration. June traveled to Norway, her maternal ancestral home, over the years, participating in family reunions and visiting relatives in Oslo and Trondheim. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene, participating in Sunday services and Bible studies.
June is survived by her nieces, Margaret Nordberg and Joan Volpe; her nephews, John D. Messer and Edward Fox; and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved and visited regularly.
A memorial service will be held in early summer.
Donations in her name can be made to the American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington DC 20090 (www.AmericanBible.org); or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to leave a memory of June, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
