Julius R. Hof

Julius R. “Jules” Hof, 102, a longtime resident of Berkeley Heights, N.J., and Keene and Swanzey, took his Final Flight in Keene on June 24, 2023, to be with his wife, Dot
They met on Valentine’s Day in Florence, S.C., and married July 9, 1944, in Liberal, Kan., where he was stationed in the U.S. Army/Air Force.
His parents, Julius G. and Johanna (Fabits) Hof, welcomed there son into the world on Dec. 4, 1920, in Hoboken, N.J. He was raised in Springfield, N.J., and Chatham N.J., and was a graduate of Chatham High School.
Growing up during the Great Depression had a profound effect on Julius, and he learned the value of appreciating what his family had, and the hard work it took to achieve it.
Julius proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army/Air Force as an accomplished pilot, responsible for training aviators for the B-24 “Liberator” heavy bombers. He continued to serve his country following the end of war as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, officially retiring on Dec. 4, 1985, with a rank of Lt. Colonel.
In 1947, with his father, Julius George Hof, and his brother, Arnold Hof, they started Julius Hof & Sons in Berkeley Heights, N.J., a manufacturing company of forgings for the cutlery and surgical instrument industries. The company was later sold to Johnson & Johnson in 1974 and Jules remained in management of the firm until his retirement in 1985.
Julius was an avid traveler, and every summer, along with his wife, Dot, and his three children, would travel to different parts of the country visiting more than 40 states and many national sites.
While residing in New Jersey, Julius was a member and past president of the Berkeley Heights/New Providence Lions Club and a member of the Masons in Madison, N.J. He was an active member of the Diamond Hill Community Church.
After his retirement, he served on the Board of Directors of the Summit Federal Savings Bank of Summit, N.J., for many years. He shared time between his home in Swanzey and at his house at the Jersey Shore, where had many happy times with visiting family and friends
An avid skier, Jules was a member of the National Over 70 Ski Club and continued skiing into his early 90s. There were many wonderful skiing adventures with family and friends to the Rocky Mountains and the Swiss Alps.
Julius enjoyed helping his sons establish and run New Hampshire Forge in Keene. In his later years, on Saturdays he would often bring lunch to the Forge for everyone to share and socialize. He was able to do this right up to his 100th birthday at which time he made the decision to stop driving.
He was an avid reader and loved the Wall Street Journal and The Keene Sentinel, as well as watching Jeopardy on TV and attending Swamp Bats games at Alumni Field.
For His 100th birthday celebration, family and friends surprised Jules with a memorable “Drive-By” at his home at American House with more than 50 cars in the parade.
He is survived by his three children: Karen and her longtime partner, Michael Russ: Bob and his wife, Joanne; and Phil and his wife, Pam; his five grandchildren: Jason, Benjamin, David, Jessie Leigh and Justin and his wife, Meghan; his five great-grandchildren: Isabella, Eden, Orla, Matilda and Jake; his sister, Doris Hickman; his sister-in-law, Meryl Hof; and many nieces and nephews.
His wife of 72 years, Doris M. (McClam) Hof; and a brother, Arnold Hof, predeceased him.
Funeral services and burial with military honors in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff at American House for their amazing and compassionate care provided to Jules while he was a resident there.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Hof’s memory to Hospice of HCS, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Jules’ services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.