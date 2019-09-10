Juliette N. Clough
Juliette N. “Julie” Clough, 41, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Bow.
She was born in Concord Dec. 9, 1977, the daughter of the late Edith May Bailat. Julie was raised in Jaffrey.
After graduating from Conant High School, Julie attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in health management and policy. After college she married Frank J. Clough on June 30, 2002, in Elm Brook State Park in Hopkinton.
Julie worked for several employers before spending a number of years at home to focus on raising the family’s four children. She ended her working career at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a job she enjoyed and found meaningful.
Julie is survived by her husband, Frank Clough; their loving children, Jesse, Maya, Andrew and Autumn Clough; her sister, Michelaine (Mitzi) Turgeon (Raymond Turgeon) of Jaffrey; her sister, Denise Bailat of Manchester; and her brother, Claude Bailat (Mary Bailat) of Billerica, Mass.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant St., Concord. The service will be followed by a reception.
