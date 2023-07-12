Juliet M. Cuddihee, 88, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, died peacefully on July 9, 2023.
She was born on June 21, 1935, the daughter of Alfred and Alma (Coulombe) Bernier. She attended Conant High School and graduated with the class of 1953. Julie lived a remarkably independent life after her retirement from Walmart at the age of 75. (Yes, 75! The woman had a sturdy work ethic. Previously she had worked at N.H. Ball Bearing for 22 years.)
She enjoyed walking, swimming, water aerobics, and attending community events, including band concerts and art shows at the Jaffrey Civic Center. She liked to keep dog biscuits in her pockets when she was out and about so that she could greet-and treat her neighbors’ pets. She was an avid gardener and even in her final years her home boasted a variety of healthy and happy houseplants. She truly had a green thumb. Or two!
She also enjoyed reading. She was a regular at the Clay Library, whose librarians kindly curated novels that they knew she would enjoy. She liked to watch “Chronicle” and update people about interesting New England restaurants, sightseeing, and more. She loved bird watching, antiquing, arts and crafts, and traveling to Maine with friends to see the ocean and lighthouses.
Family gatherings were important to her. She celebrated her 80th birthday in a lakeside cabin in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom near her own parents’ Quebec roots, an adventure organized by her granddaughter, Cara Marie Campbell.
Julie loved to cook. Her Swedish meatballs were a specialty. Her bunny cakes at Easter were adorable. Family and friends will miss their Christmas gifts of traditional pork pies.
She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Friends of the Holy Spirit prayer group.
Julie is survived by her daughters: Catherine Cuddihee of Medford, Mass.; and Cynthia Caron of Harrisville; as well as her son-in-law, Richard Caron, and her grandson, Taylor Campbell — the “meme whisperer” — who truly had a special bond with his grandmother. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Butler, and her family, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Julie was also very fond of her many kind neighbors and friends and grateful for the supportive community they provided.
Julie was predeceased by her granddaughter, Cara Marie Campbell; her sisters, Theresa Bernier and Jeannette Beauregard; and her brother, Gerard Bernier.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance service or to St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.
Family and friends are warmly invited to calling hours, which will be held at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.
To share memories and condolences with Julie’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com