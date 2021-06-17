Julie Ann Christo-Laamanen, 54, a former resident of Keene, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021, in the comfort of her Brattleboro home with her devoted husband, John, at her side. Julie, who suffered from chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis for nine years, was receiving hospice care.
Julie was born on Aug. 8, 1966, the daughter of Mike and Virginia (Turner) Christo. She was raised and educated in Keene and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1985. On Oct. 26, 1997, Julie and her husband, John F. Laamanan, were married at the Log Cabin in Easthampton, Mass. With her husband, she was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro.
Julie had been employed as a housekeeper and in food service at the Brattleboro Retreat and for Fitz-Voight Food Service Company. She retired early due to health issues. She was an avid baker and lover of flowers, classical music, art, travel, history and attending High Tea gatherings. Julie was a supporter of Moon Bears and loved her stuffed bear, Rosie.
She was predeceased by one sister, Jean Carey; and her parents. In addition to her husband, Julie is survived by her brothers: Mike Christo of Church Point, La.; and Stephen Christo of Swanzey; and his nephew, Matthew Carey, and his children, Matthew Jr. and Neela, of Surry.
There will be a funeral service with Eucharist on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro, celebrated by the Rector, the Reverend Mary Lindquist. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service.
Committal services and burial will be conducted Monday, June 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
Memorial contributions in Julie’s name may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue, P.O. Box 364, Townsend TN 37882; or Animals Asia at www.animalsasia.org.
To share a memory or send condolences, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
