Julianna M. Leavitt passed away on March 23, 2021, at her home in Middleburg, Fla., following a brief battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of Life and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
