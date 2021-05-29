Julianna M. Leavitt, 62, passed away on March 23, 2021, at her home in Florida following a brief battle with cancer. Julianna passed in the comfort of her home with family and friends by her side.
Julianna was born in Keene on Dec. 12, 1958, to mother Julianna (Dunleavy) and father George Kovacs Sr.
Julianna left behind two daughters, Theresa and Elizabeth; grandchildren; her sister, Eva Caron; three brothers: George Kovacs, Laszlo Kovacs and Paul Kovacs; and many more family members and friends.
Julianna worked as a private home healthcare provider. She loved what she did.
She enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Julianna met her soulmate in Florida, Jame Tomas, and Julianna enjoyed going shopping at thrift stores, going to concerts, or just going out to dinner. He was her backbone through her illness.
There will be a celebration of life and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey on June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.