Julia Eola (Battles) Powell died on May 6, 2021, at the age of 87 years at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, N.C., after a long illness.
She was born Sept. 17, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Lottie Battles.
Julia was a high school graduate of Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt. She had lived in Taftsville, Vt., West Fairlee, Vt., Swanzey, N.H., Epsom, N.H., and Clayton, N.C. Julia worked at MPB (Timkin) Corp. in Keene, N.H., until she retired after more than 36 years.
She had many interests, including sewing, crafting, cake decorating, country music, travel, gardening and camping, and she loved cats, of which she had several over the years. Julia was a member of American Legion Auxiliary in Keene, N.H., for many years.
Julia is survived by a daughter, Shirley Hull, of Gilsum, N.H.; a son, Dale Fifield, of Clayton, N.C.; and three cousins: Daphine Speer of Worcester, Mass.; Evangeline Parent of Northfield, Vt.; and Eola Martin of Mission, Texas. She is also is survived by five grandchildren: Adam Fifield of Concord, N.C., Austin Fifield of Concord, N.C., Bonnie Bouffard of Concord, N.H., Scott Koski of West Brattleboro, Vt., and Ranae Earley of Swanzey, N.H.; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. Arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vt.
