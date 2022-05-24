Julia C. Whitcomb passed away on April 8, 2022, at her residence in Northport, Fla.
She will be greatly missed by her stepchildren: Sandi MacLeod of Vermont; Salle Webber and her husband, Leo, of California; Bob Whitcomb and his wife, Roz, of New York; and Bill Whitcomb and his wife, Jill, of New Hampshire.
She took great interest in the activities and adventures of her nine grandchildren and especially her 10 great-grandchildren. She leaves several nephews, nieces and cousins. Julie was predeceased by her husband, Parker, in 1995, whom she married in 1966. For many years, they owned and operated the Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy, where many guests became longtime friends.
Julie was born on April 26, 1938, to Otto and Ella (Jacobson). She and her four sisters grew up in Fitzwilliam. She graduated from Troy High School and Keene State College, where she trained to be an elementary school teacher.
For the past five years Julie was a resident at Discovery Commons at South Biscayne, Northport, Fla. Julie had always been an active person, participating in many activities, social events and organizations. She and Parker entertained often at their home in Englewood, Fla., and during the summer traveled in their camper to all of the continental U.S. states, plus Alaska. After Parker passed away in 1995, Julie spent summers at Swanzey Lake Camping Area.
Julie’s wishes were for no service. Her family will gather to spread her ashes at a later date. Thanks go to all the staff at Discovery Commons who lovingly cared for Julie, and to Tidwell Hospice for their support over the last 22 months. If anyone wishes to make a donation in memory of Julie, the family suggests either Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte office, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte FL 33952; or Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.