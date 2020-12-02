Jules LaRocque, 87, died on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Marlborough.
He was born on June 20, 1933, in Berlin and was the youngest of three children.
Jules served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and returned home to attend college at the University of Iowa, earning his bachelor’s degree and eventually his doctorate in economics. He moved to Wisconsin, where he joined the faculty at Lawrence University in Appleton and taught as an associate professor of economics for more than 40 years. After retiring, he moved to New Hampshire, where he enjoyed teaching adult enrichment classes at Keene State College.
His interests included family, classical music, opera and reading. Jules was also physically active and enjoyed tennis, bicycling, skiing and hiking.
Jules is survived by his son, Marc (Sue Tyson) LaRocque, of Sacramento, Calif.; and a daughter, Lisa (Jeffrey) Gartman, of East Troy, Wis.
At his request, no services will be held.
Gifts in memory of Jules LaRocque can be sent to the Office of Development, Lawrence University, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton WI 54911.
