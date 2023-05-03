Judy L. Black, 79, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Howard and Helen (Vanni) Quinn, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 11, 1943, in Peterborough.
Judy grew up in Jaffrey and Keene. She attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1961.
Judy worked for many years with SAU29 School District as a media specialist at Keene High School, retiring in 2002.
Judy married the love of her life, Oscar J. “Buddy” Black, on July 20, 1968. The couple spent close to 45 years creating wonderful memories together — camping, dancing and wintering in their home in Kissimmee, Fla., until his passing on July 18, 2013.
Judy enjoyed bowling and was known to play a skilled game of cards, especially cribbage. Her favorite memories were created with family, especially the special times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by many, especially her three daughters: Terri A. Johnson and her husband, Thomas, of Keene; Brenda L. Shelley and her husband, David, of Westmoreland; and Robin L. Cantara and her husband, Stephan, of Gilsum; her grandchildren: Sarah Johnson and her husband, Dan Castor; Michael Johnson; Joshua Johnson and his wife, Taryn; Brian Johnson and his partner, Erin Riley; C.J. Shelly and his partner, Alicia McClure; Spike Shelley; and Rebecca Reed and her partner, Joshua Baslow; her great-grandchildren: Ava Johnson, Mason Johnson, Samuel Castor, Emma Johnson, Beckett Castor, Jacob Johnson, Kevin Arlen, Nicholas Shelley, Baylee McClure, Odin Shelley, Michael Baslow and Hunter Baslow; her many extended family members; and her many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, May 5, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Black’s memory to the Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431; or to the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.