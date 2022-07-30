Judy Dubriske, of Gilsum, passed away on July 10, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1952, daughter of Neil and Winifred Forsberg. She grew up on Long Island, N.Y., graduating from Commack South High School in 1970. She attended Keene State College and after graduation she remained in Keene to have a career as an elementary physical education teacher, spending most of that career at Fuller Elementary School. She also returned to Keene State College to obtain her master’s degree. After her retirement, she stayed active in the local schools, substitute teaching whenever she had the time.
In addition to teaching, she loved tennis. She coached the girls’ tennis team at Keene High School for several years and also taught at Keene Country Club. When not teaching or coaching, she could be usually be found playing with her friends or in different leagues.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James; her son, Ryan, and his wife, Heather; her grandson, Jackson; and her brother, Neil, and his wife, Jodie.
Judy loved every day and every title she held, which included Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Teacher, Coach, Friend and especially Mimi.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Keene Elks Camp, East Surry Road, Keene, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, starting at noon.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Dubriske family or to share a memory of Judy, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.