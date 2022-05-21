Judith Wilcox Martin, 86, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a period of declining health. Her family is most appreciative of the care provided to Judy over the past three years.
Judith was born in Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 20, 1935, the third daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl (Cashman) Wilcox. She attended schools in Berlin and New Britain, Conn., before graduating from Abbot Academy, now part of Philips Andover, in Andover, Mass. Her college years were spent at Brown University in Providence, R.I., where she earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in American literature.
After college, she married Roger Martin in Berlin, Conn. While raising her family in West Hartford, Conn., she also worked for her father’s Chevrolet dealership in nearby New Britain, Conn. After relocating to New Hampshire, she worked for many years at Peerless Insurance Company.
Judith and Roger recently celebrated 64 years of married life. Judith enjoyed gardening, travel, genealogical research and was an avid reader. For many years, she sang in church choirs, both in Connecticut and in New Hampshire. Judith traced her family back to John Wilcox, a founder of Hartford, Conn. She and Roger enjoyed many visits to family in Seattle, Long Island and Ireland. One travel highlight was a tour with a singing group to Germany, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic. On other trips they visited England and Ireland, as well as more than half of the states in the Unites States.
Judith is survived by her husband, Roger, of Swanzey; her daughters: Dr. Laurel Martin-Brandley and her husband, Liam, of Swanzey; and Heather Martin Drennan of Cape Coral, Fla; her son, William Bradford Martin, of Swanzey; and six grandchildren: Elizabeth and Liam Brandley, Patrick Drennan, and Elizabeth, Hazel and Andrew Martin. She is also survived by her brother, John Wilcox, and his wife, Cindy, of Dummerston, Vt. Judy was especially close to her nieces, Carol O’Brien, of Kensington, Conn., and Sarah Valerio of Arizona; and her nephews, Thomas Prior of Orlando, Fla., and William Prior of Newington, Conn. In addition, she is survived by several other nieces and nephews. Judith is predeceased by her parents; her son-in-law, Michael Drennan; and by her two sisters, Ann Borthwick and Mary (Polly) Frisbie.
In keeping with Judith’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private burial service will take place at a later date at the Wilcox Cemetery in East Berlin, Conn. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Judith’s name to the Mt. Caesar Union Library, 628 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
