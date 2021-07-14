Judith Stanclift

Judith “Judy” Stanclift, 88, formerly of Rolling Hills Drive in Hinsdale, and a longtime resident of Keene, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough following a period of declining health.
Judy was born in Keene on July 2, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Knott) Nye. She was raised and educated in Keene, graduating from Keene High School with the class of 1951.
She had been employed by several nursing homes in Keene that included 151 Court St., 180 Court St. (both operated by the Lund family) and at Genesis Healthcare Center, from where she retired in 1996.
Judy was known for her strong work ethic and her excellent cooking. Many will remember her pleasant personality and smile. She was a communicant of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
On Dec. 21, 1968, in Keene, she was married to Ronald Eugene Stanclift. Her devoted husband of 50 years predeceased her on Oct. 5, 2019.
Survivors include one half-brother, Henry Skerry, of Northampton, Mass.; nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a twin brother, Gerald Nye.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Michaels’ Catholic Church in Brattleboro. Committal Rites and burial will follow in St. Michaels’ Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to: St. Michaels’ School, 48 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To send messages of e-condolence to the family, visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.