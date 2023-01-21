Judith P. LeBlanc

Judith P. (Fulton) LeBlanc, 77, of Winchester and formerly of Keene and Mahopac, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Langdon Place Nursing Home in Keene.
She was born the daughter of the late Dorothy (Seaman) and William J. Fulton on April 24, 1945, in Johnstown, Pa. She attended Purdys Central High School, which became North Salem High School, and graduated with the class of 1963. After high school, Judith went on to earn her associates degree at Pace University, and later earned her bachelor of science in education at Mercy College in New York.
In 1985, Judith married Norman LeBlanc. They had a simple service in Mahopac, N.Y., and lived there before moving to Keene in 1988 following Norm’s retirement.
Judith loved spending time with family, being a homemaker and taking road trips with Norm. She enjoyed gardening, picking out the biggest Christmas tree on the lot and big station wagons. She loved dogs, and when one of hers crossed the rainbow bridge she would always look to adopt the least-adoptable one at the humane society in order to give it the best final years that she could. Judith volunteered at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Turners Falls, Mass., for many years. She was a devout Catholic and Parishioner.
She is survived by her children: Paul Morelli and his wife, Charlene, of Athens, Texas; Christine Grimes and her husband, D., of North Attleboro, Mass.; Henry Morelli III and his wife, Cynthia, of Keene; and Timothy Morelli of Keene; and her children by marriage: Christine LeBlanc, Andrea LeBlanc and Tony LeBlanc, all of Milwaukee, Wisc. She had 12 grandchildren: Seth, Mia, Matt, Nico, Jamie, Courtney, Simon, Henry IV, Katherine, Anthony, Anna and Paul.
She is predeceased by her husband, Norman; her children, Ann Morelli and John Morelli; and her brother, Jimmy Fulton.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 173 Main St.. Keene, with burial to follow in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).