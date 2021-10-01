Judith P. Davis of Surry passed away on Sept. 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer with loved ones by her side.
She was born on May 10, 1961, at Yale Hospital in New Haven, Conn., to John and Margaret Hagstrom.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Davis, of Surry; her children, Krista Lennerton of Gardner, Mass., Michelle Tarr and her husband, Jason, of Jaffrey, Melissa Kress of Swanzey, Lacy Faulkner of Swanzey; her mother Margaret Warner of Chesterfield; her siblings, Cynthia and her husband, Frederick Von Recklinghausen, of Chesterfield, Eric and his wife, Kathy Hagstrom, of Hendersonville, N.C., Christie and her husband, Mike Melanson, of Winchester and Matthew Warner of Keene.; and six grandchildren, Amber Davis, Allyson Boucher and her husband, Alex, Taylor and Tulley Faulkner, Hannah Dias and Gillian Akey; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
Judy was a long-time fixture for many patrons of both the Swanzey Diner and Timoleon’s Restaurant where she worked for 18 and 10 years respectively. Judy always had a smile on her face and a joke to share with many loyal regulars. In the last year of her life, Judy worked for Alpine Healthcare Centers sharing smiles and jokes with residents, families and staff.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Surry Fire Department Building Fund, Route 12A, Surry, NH 03431 or to the Elijah Barrett Scholarship Fund at The Surry Village Charter School, 449 Route 12A, Surry, NH 03431.
The family would like to express gratitude to both Joy’s Network and Compassus Hospice for their support during this time.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 16, 2021, at the home of David and Ray Castor on Gold Mine Road (off Hammond Hollow Road) in Gilsum at noon.
