Judith (Bourne) Newbold, known as “Judy,” 82, died Jan. 20, 2021, in Keene, with family by her side.
Judy lived a full and interesting life, was a world traveler, lover of literature, music and gardening, and was a truly exceptional mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Born on April 19, 1938, Judy was the third of the three children of Donald Bourne and Meredith Wilson Bourne, of Summit, N.J. Judy graduated from Concord Academy (1955) and Vassar College (1959) with a BA in English. This time in her life sparked a lifelong appreciation of literature and she remained a voracious reader from that time forward.
In 1959, Judy married John Lowe Newbold of Washington, D.C., known to all as “Jock.” Jock and Judy raised three children, beginning in Norfolk, Va., where Jock was stationed in the U.S. Navy, and later in Summit, N.J., where they established their own roots in Judy’s childhood hometown. Jock was a banker at Citibank (then First National City Bank) in New York City. In 1972, the family embarked for Tokyo, where Jock was transferred by Citibank. After nearly two years in Tokyo, the family then went to Singapore for two years, and then returned to the States in 1976. The family traveled widely across the globe during those years, and Judy handled raising three kids in these distant places with her characteristic curiosity and openness. Many relationships that she formed during these years continued throughout the rest of her life.
After returning to Summit and eventually emptying the nest, in 2001 Judy and Jock moved into Greenwich Village in New York City, “retiring” to the bustle of city life, where she sang in the Canterbury Choir, studied and taught at the New School, and continued her lifelong passion for the Metropolitan Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra. Their life in the city attracted many visitors, which kept them deeply connected to the people in their lives. In 2019, Judy moved to an assisted living facility in Keene, near her son, Mike, and his family.
Judy was passionate about many things. She loved nature and the environment, getting down in the dirt and growing beautiful things, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of botany. She thrived in the wild beauty and peace of Martha’s Vineyard, where she spent more than 40 summers. She was dedicated to her family and friends, and helping people less advantaged than her. She dedicated many hours to the Newark Conservancy, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered with Hospice Care. She brightened many events with her stunning flower arrangements. She dominated the New York Times crossword for her entire adult life, only occasionally needing help with a pop culture or sports reference.
Judy also courageously endured a lifelong affliction with Crohn’s disease, including numerous surgeries and hospitalizations. She was famous among her friends and family for reading Shakespeare once while confined to her hospital room. The disease eventually ended up costing her vision in one of her eyes, but she never let this, or anything, stand in the way of her enjoying life to the fullest and sharing her exuberance with her friends and family.
Judy will be remembered as a fiercely loyal and loving friend, a hardy individual who asked little assistance, a lover of all dogs, a giver of suffocatingly tight hugs, a person of great knowledge and curiosity, and a sympathetic soul who would always be there for anyone in need.
Judy is survived by her three children: Jennifer Newbold of Chevy Chase, Md.; Timothy Newbold and his wife, Lisa Yang, of Evanston, Ill.; and Michael Newbold and his wife, Beth, of Keene. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kate, Julia, Nick, Carly and Molly Newbold; and her brother, Donald Bourne. Her husband, Jock Newbold, and her brother, Robert Bourne, predeceased her.
Judy’s family extends their deepest thanks to the Health Center staff at Hillside Village of Keene for their excellent care and loving kindness. A celebration of her life will be held on March 20, 2021, in a virtual format. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, 57 David Ave., Vineyard Haven MA 02568; or online at https://sheriffsmeadow.org/support-us/donate-online/.
