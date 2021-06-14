Judith G. Seaver

Judith “Judy” G. Seaver, 80, of Keene and Stoddard, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Langdon Place of Keene.
Her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Morris) Parody, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 25, 1940, in Keene. Judy grew up in Keene, attending local schools and was a 1958 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, Judy was captain of the cheerleading team.
She attended Keene Teachers College, now Keene State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in education.
Judy worked as a teenager at her father’s store, the Keene Mill End Store. She loved her role as an educator of young children, working at the Chesterfield Elementary School for many years.
She and her husband, Lanney, resided in Stoddard for 20 years, where she continued her love of her role as an educator, working as a substitute teacher with the Keene, Stoddard and Marlow elementary schools.
She loved to go camping and enjoyed creating wonderful ceramic crafts. She took great pride in caring for her home and her family.
Judy is survived by her son, Kevin Seaver, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Merrimack; three grandsons: Brandon Seaver, Chad Seaver and Tyler Seaver; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Parody and Angela Seaver, both of Keene; and her nieces and nephews: Tyson Parody and Chelsea Parody, both of Keene, Michael Seaver of New York and Stacey Seaver of Georgia. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Lanney R. Seaver, on Jan. 1, 2013; a brother, David Parody; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Seaver.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Seaver’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Walk For A Cure, Langdon Place of Keene, 136A Arch St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
