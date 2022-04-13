Judith Diane Currier

Judith Diane (Ball) Currier, 82, of Charlestown, passed away on April 6, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born on May 12, 1939, in Keene, the daughter of the late Ernest and Victoria (Webster) Ball. Following high school, Judith went on to work for National Grange Mutual and later Countyside Pine Products. She was employed by M.H. Parks for several years, from which she retired.
Judith was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed camping with family, watching her grandsons and nephew race, softball, bowling and collecting anything ladybugs.
Judith will be dearly missed by her children: Glen Currier and his wife, Melissa (Blair), Jeffrey Currier and Rhonda Currier; her grandchildren: Kyle Currier and his fiance, Catherine Blackwell, and daughter, Brynlee; and Ryan Currier and his fiance, Selena Carrier; her siblings: William Ball, Samuel Ball, Shirley Dunton, Gertrude Haynes, Patricia Faria and Edith Hasbrouck; as well as her extended Blair family. She was predeceased by her siblings: E. Weston Ball, Elizabeth (Sis) Ball, Lois Porter, Herbert Ball, Sarah Ball, Ruth Ball, Geraldine Witoshynsky and John Ball.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Beth-El Bible Church, 14 Village Road, Surry. Burial will follow at Surry Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judith D. Currier’s name are requested to be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 (www.Cancer.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Currier family or to share a memory of Judith, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
