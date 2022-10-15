Judith Ann Patnode, 75, of Walpole, passed peacefully on Oct. 11, 2022, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a period of declining health. She joined the love of her life, Bill, after 16 years of missing him dearly.
Judy was born Aug. 23, 1947, to her parents, Ellathine and Willard Burroughs, in Bellows Falls. She grew up and attended schools in Charlestown. The eldest of six, she was a natural caregiver who took pride in providing support and guidance to her loved ones. This continued when she began a family of her own. Bill and Judy later settled into the home they proudly built together “on the hill” in Walpole, where they raised their four children.
The true joy of her life was being devoted to and involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often attending their sporting and school events. Judy’s love of caring for others was also reflected in her work within the homes of several clients in Walpole, who were like family.
Judy will be sincerely missed by her children: Andy (Pam) Patnode, Nate (Robin) Patnode Sr., Kelly (Doug) Byam and Bill Patnode III. Her loving presence will be irreplaceable in the lives of her 10 grandchildren: Sasha (Joe) Hodgman, Luke Patnode, Megan (Dustin) Wilcox, Kayla (Ken) Dooley, Nathan Patnode Jr., Shannon Patnode, Ryan Patnode, Justin Patnode, Zach (Emma) Byam and Jesse (Maranda) Byam; and her 11 great-grandchildren: Lilly and Lukas Hodgman; Kamden and River Dooley; Alayna and Hadleigh Patnode; Asher and Avery Byam; and Easton, Colton and Grayson Byam.
Memories of her will also be cherished by her sisters, Sandy Haines and Kathy (Randy) McClelland; her daughters-in-law, Laura Patnode and Robin Pike; her life-long best friend, Kathy Austin; and her extended friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Patnode Jr.; her parents; and her siblings, Harold, Kenny and Linda Burroughs.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walpole Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Judy by making a donation to Applewood Rehabilitation Center, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH 03470.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Patnode family or to share a memory of photo of Judy, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.