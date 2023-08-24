Judith A. Thayer

Judith A. “Judy” Thayer, 62, who was from many different towns in southern New Hampshire and Vermont, but who always considered the Monadnock Region home, passed away peacefully with the love of family by her side on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
She was born a daughter to the late Mary T. (O’Gara) and Warren G. Thayer on March 11, 1961, in Keene. Judy was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1979. Judy enjoyed her time being a self-employed caretaker for the past 40 years. Judy loved to spend her time contra dancing, being outdoors in the sun, and going to the beach in Maine.
One thing that meant the most to Judy was her grandchildren and family. Judy gave freely of her time for those in need.
Ms. Thayer is survived by her three children: Nathan Ashworth and his wife, Rachell, of New Gloucester, Maine; Caroline “Marly” Thompson and her husband, Ryan, of Brownsville, Vt.; and Seth Ashworth and his wife, Frannie, of Walpole. She is also survived by her five siblings: Peter J. Thayer and his wife, Pam, of Harrisville; Maureen Fitch of Windham, Vt.; John W. Thayer and his wife, Caroline, of Marlow; James G. Thayer and his wife, Belinda, of Hartwell, Ga.; and Christopher J. Thayer and his wife, Eileen, of Stoddard; her four grandchildren, Adella, Ezra, Ellie and Rhys; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Judy was predeceased by her former husband, Steve Ashworth.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at noon in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to the Jack Byrnes Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon NH 03766; or to a charity of one’s choice.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).