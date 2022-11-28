Judith A. Lepine, 82, of Troy, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 6, 1940, in Newport, daughter of the late Walter Kempton and Phyllis (Warren) Smith. She was raised in South Merrimack, where she graduated from Merrimack High School. Judy continued her education at Keene State College and received a master’s degree in 1963.
Following her schooling, Judy taught in the Town of Winchendon, Mass., public schools. There, she was a physical education teacher for 34 years until her retirement in 1997. She was a constant supporter who stood for fairness and equality in women’s sports.
In 1967, Judy married the love of her life, Bernard J. Lepine.
Judy enjoyed travel and cooking, spending time tending to her garden and the companionship of her cats. She had gained a local reputation for her fine work in the art of stained glass, for which she received a number of private commissioned pieces. COVID captivity taught her the enjoyment of challenging jigsaw puzzles.
Judy will be dearly missed by her husband of 55 years, Bernard J. Lepine, of Troy; two brothers, Lee Kempton and John Kempton (Donna), both of Nashua; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, there will be no public services.
It is requested that in Judy’s memory you do a good deed quietly, consider planting a garden — and stop smoking!
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Judy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.