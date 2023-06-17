Juanita Ellen “Nita” (Macie) Andrew passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Black Mountain, N.C., after a brief period of declining health.
Juanita was born in Orleans, Vt., on Oct. 26, 1937, to Owen and Leah (Collins) Macie. She was the third of six children and the oldest daughter. The family moved from northern Vermont to the Brattleboro area and Juanita attended schools in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, graduating from Brattleboro High School in 1957.
She married Victor Bedard in August of 1957 and although the marriage ended in divorce it gave her a daughter and a son who became the focus of her life. On Aug. 6, 1984, she married Florin “Andy” Andrew, who predeceased her on Nov. 11, 2015.
Nita loved gardening, a skill she developed while working alongside her Grammie Macie, who she loved dearly. She was also an avid reader, with a book by her side until her sight did not allow it. After retirement, she and Andy loved vacationing along the Maine coast and at Virginia Beach. They eventually became snowbirds in Florida and enjoyed the warm winter months there.
Nita’s greatest passion was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She sang their praises to anyone who would listen and attended as many of their events as possible. She was fondly known as “Gram” to their countless friends, a name she wore proudly. She and Grandpa Andy often took the “grandkids” camping and fishing and pretty much anyplace else they asked to go. They will all miss her like crazy but know she is always looking down on them.
Nita is survived by her daughter, Robin Hodgman (John), and her son, Michael Bedard (Tammy). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Randi St. Hilaire (Justin), Morgan Hodgman, Bill Hodgman (Alycia), Andrew Bedard (Amanda), Marcus Bedard (Desiree) and Paige Faircloth (John); and great-grandchildren, Liyah, Dylan, Liam, Grayson, Kenley, Jayden and Aubrianna.
We hope you are drinking coffee with all your family and friends who have gone before you and gossiping about everyone you have left behind.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Nita’s life on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at her daughter’s home at 8 Revere Drive, Hinsdale.
