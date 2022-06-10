Juanita Dianne Haley, 66, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at her home in Brattleboro surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1956, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of the late Jesse Lafayette Sr. and Thelma (Hulett) Dunn.
She was the wife of Lewis Walter Haley. They were married on Feb. 4, 1978, in Westminster, Vt.
Juanita attended schools in Vermont and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1975. Juanita attended Keene State College, where she majored in business management. Juanita retired from Smiths Medical in Keene.
Mrs. Haley enjoyed fishing, reading, playing games on her tablet, going to concerts, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren, Darren and Jemma St. Aubin, were the light of her life!
Juanita is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lewis Haley; her daughter, Bobbi-Jean (son-in-law Joshua Schrader); her daughter, Lou-Ann Kissell (Mike Hamel); her grandchildren, Darren and Jemma St. Aubin; her mother, Thelma (stepfather Charles Dunn); her sister, Cecile (Bernard Fournier); her sister, Bonny Lafayette-Haley; her brother, Jesse Lafayette; her brother, Ben Dencare; several nieces, nephews and many family friends.
There will be no formal services, per Juanita’s request.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
