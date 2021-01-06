Juanita Ashsah Pollard

Juanita Ashsah “Toots” (Kingsbury) Pollard — nicknames Toots, Nita — 83, a resident of Chester, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Chester, Vt., the daughter of Francis and Bernice (Bingham) Kingsbury. She was a 1954 graduate of Chester High School, and graduated from Northampton Commercial College in 1955. She married Charles Loring Pollard on Oct. 14, 1955. They had no children, just their beloved poodles.
She worked for First Vermont Bank in Bellows Falls for 40 years until she retired at the age of 60 to help take care of her aging mother and handicapped brother. She enjoyed painting, collecting art, puzzles and reading. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and chairman of the “Love Lights a Tree Program” for 13 years in Bellows Falls. She was also a part of the daffodil program for many years.
A special thank-you goes out to her sisters and many nieces and nephews who helped with hospice care around the clock at her home: April, Christal, Brittany, Heaven and Virginia Neathawk, Angela and Michele Picz, Connie, John and Terry Potter, Quentin Van Nostrand, and Amanda and John Ellis Jr.
She is survived by a brother and two sisters: Patricia Kingsbury of Walpole and Virginia Ellis and her husband, John, of West Rutland Vt., and Donald Kingsbury of New York; her sister-in-law: Linda Morrison Kingsbury of Ludlow, Vt., and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Pollard, her parents and three brothers: Ralph, Arthur and Fenwick Kingsbury.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of Vermont or the Springfield (Vt.) Humane Society.
