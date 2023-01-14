Joyce T. Hudson

Joyce Ann (Thompson) Hudson, 80, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Thompson House Nursing Facility and Residential Care in Brattleboro, with her daughter by her side.
She was born on April 15, 1942, in Keene to the late Barbara (Whitcomb) and Lynn Thompson.
Joyce was the wife of the late Rodney Hudson of Hinsdale. They were married on April 21, 1973, in Winchester at the South Federated Church. She graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1960. She worked at the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene until 1976. After leaving the insurance company, Joyce worked as a homemaker and helped her husband on the family’s dairy farm in Hinsdale.
Joyce enjoyed volunteering with her sister, Jane, at the United Church of Christ in Keene, where she would help with cleaning and events held at the church. She enjoyed baking, crocheting and loved being a grandmother, listening to music and butterflies.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Hudson, of Hinsdale; her son, Lynn Hudson, and his wife, Angel (Farnum), of Westmoreland; two grandchildren, Blake Hudson and Grace Hudson, both of Westmoreland; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Rodney, in 2014; her only sister, Jane Harris, in 2016; and her nephew, Mark Harris, in 2009.
Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thompson House, Activities Fund, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.