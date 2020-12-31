Joyce M. Birch

Joyce M. (Lahaye) Birch, 86, a resident of American House, Keene, and a former longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Her parents, Theresa (Lebrun) and Daniel Lahaye Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on March 21, 1934, in Lebanon. She grew up in Lebanon, attended local schools and was a graduate of Lebanon High School. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Birch, on Aug. 28, 1956.
A resident of Marlborough since 1963, Joyce cherished her time at the family home, raising her family and sharing many wonderful memories with her husband, Kenneth.
Joyce worked for many years in retail at the former Rich’s department store, Kings department store and the Giant department store, all in Keene.
Joyce enjoyed fishing and camping with her family and friends in Pittsburg. She relished the winters spent at their home in Port Orange, Fla., and loved hosting family and friends from both the Keene area and Florida for the annual Daytona Bike Week.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Joyce will be greatly missed by her son, Roger D. Birch, and his wife, Kathleen, of Keene; four grandchildren: Samuel W. Clapp, Jonathan Miles McKenna, Bethany R. McKenna and Carrie J. McKenna; two sisters, Pearl Cantlin of Cornish, and Doris Lary of Grantham; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth B. Birch, on Jan. 30, 2016; her son, Edward K. Birch, on June 3, 2018; her brothers: Dan Lahaye Jr., Henry Lahaye and Jim Lahaye; and a sister, Jane Lahaye.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Valley Cemetery, Lebanon, at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Birch’s memory to Linda’s Closet, 43 Cypress St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
