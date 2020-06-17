Joyce H. Doody
The family matriarch, Joyce H. Doody, 86, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene.
One of 13 children, her parents, Edgar and Marion (Smart) Madden, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 2, 1934, in Greenbush, Maine. Joyce grew up in Keene and was a 1952 graduate of Keene High School.
Early on, Joyce worked for insurance companies in Keene. After her marriage to Donald Doody of Keene, they moved to Roswell, N.M., while he served in the Air Force.
They returned to Keene after discharge from the Air Force. After her children were grown, she worked as a bookkeeper with Fairfield Motors in Keene. Her greatest joy in life, however, was the many memories she created raising her family and caring for her home. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader with her daughter’s troop in Swanzey. She also served as a member of the Supervisors of the Checklist for the Town of Swanzey for several years.
Joyce and her husband, Donald, enjoyed traveling. They also spent 23 years wintering at their home in Port Orange, Fla. Joyce was a fierce competitor when playing cards and board games, something she truly loved to do. She also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her four children: Linda Price and her husband, Harry, of Marlborough; Donald J. Doody, Jr. and his wife, Margie, of Keene; Ellen Orkins and her husband, Gregory, of Marlborough; and Molly Melanson and her husband, Bob, of Keene; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers: John Madden and Owen Madden, both of Keene, and Lyle Madden of Florida; three sisters: Glenda Henderson of Keene; and Judith Avery and Janice Parker, both of Swanzey; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Joyce was predeceased by: her husband of 62 years, Donald J. Doody Sr., in 2015; five brothers: Amos Madden, who died as a young child; Edgar Madden; Milan Madden; Dennis Madden; and Kermit Madden; and a sister, Marilyn Castor.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Doody’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19, all in attendance at the mass and calling hours are required to wear a mask and maintain the physical distancing requirements. Thank you.
