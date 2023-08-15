Joyce Ellen Tilton died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Mass General Hospital in Boston following a valiant battle with lymphoma.
She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 8, 1950, the first baby (and the finest, she would likely say with a wide smile) to parents Margery and Ralph Tilton Jr. of Salem (N.H.). A few years later the family, now with a second child, moved to Peterborough, where they found their forever home.
As the first grandchild born into her father’s family, Joyce enjoyed much love and attention from three special uncles and her grandparents — relationships she cherished all her life.
Growing up, Joyce was active in local school sports and a constant at Adams Playground. She was a great swimmer and taught swimming to many local children.
Joyce graduated from Peterborough High School in 1968 and the University of New Hampshire four years later. Soon thereafter she moved to North Carolina for her first job. She returned to Peterborough two years later and began a lifelong career of accounting and tax preparation.
On Nov. 22, 1997, Joyce married Richard Levine. Joyce and Rick (and their dogs) then made their home in Keene. Joyce had a bevy of good friends who would often go out to lunch, sharing stories and laughs. These friends provided great support to Joyce during her illness.
Joyce had many interests, but foremost a lifelong dedication to supporting animals and animal rescue organizations. She was a volunteer at the Monadnock Humane Society and she was particularly fond of the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, where she and a good friend volunteered every year, always returning with great respect for the organization and its commitment to providing forever homes for animals.
Her family will forever remember her as smart, strong and strong-willed, and, as witnessed by all animals she met (two-legged or four!), very kind-hearted.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Richard Levine; her sister, Jayne Burnett; her brother-in-law, Rand Burnett; and her nephew, Adam Burnett.
No service has been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the many animal rescue organizations Joyce supported: Totem Farm and Sanctuary, P.O. Box 85, Haverhill NH 03765; the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03466; or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab UT 84741.