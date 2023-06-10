Joyce E. Painchaud

Joyce E. (Scadova) Painchaud, 65, a resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born a daughter to the late Geraldine (Johnson) and Francis Scadova on May 27, 1958, in Keene. She was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1978.
On Feb. 22, 1986, Joyce exchanged vows with the love of her life, David E. Painchaud Sr.
Joyce moved to Syracuse, N.Y., and enjoyed raising her son with her husband. After moving back to Keene, Joyce enjoyed her time working for The Keene Sentinel until her retirement in 2013. Along with working, Joyce enjoyed crafting, baking and working on her flower gardens. Everyone who knew her knew that she was a very social woman and could spark up a conversation with anyone. Most importantly, Joyce loved being with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Mrs. Painchaud is survived by her husband, David Painchaud Sr., of Swanzey; and her son, David Painchaud II, and his wife, Abigail, of Keene. She is also survived by her five siblings: Thomas Scadova and his wife, Donn,a of Florida; Robert Scadova of Swanzey; Arnold Scadova and his significant other, Arlene Edes, of Keene; Glenn Scadova and his wife, Bella Donna, of Arizona; and Gary Scadova and his wife, Xin lin, of Washington; and her sister-in-law, Donna, of Merrimack; two grandchildren, Knox Painchaud and Scout Painchaud; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents; and her brother, William Scadova, who passed on 2014.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made out to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?