Joyce Derendal

On the evening of Jan. 23, 2021, Joyce (Fraser) Derendal, passed into the loving arms of her family awaiting for her in heaven. The battle with dementia and diabetes was over and she was free of pain and suffering.
Joyce was the daughter of James Fraser Sr. and Barbara (Horgan) Fraser, both deceased.
She was born in Chelsea, Mass., and grew up in Medfield, Mass.
Joyce was married to Thaddeus J. Derendal Jr. (BFF) for 51 years, and they were blessed with two wonderful sons: Thaddeus (TJ) Derendal 3rd and his wife, Jennifer, of Keene; and Scott Derendal of Huntsville, Ala. Her family also includes granddaughters: Elizabeth Woodard, USAF, Virginia; and Julia Derendal, Huntsville Police Dept., Huntsville, Ala.; and a grandson, Ryan A. Derendal, USAF, Missouri. She had a sister, Barbara Barry, and family, husband, John Michael, and three nephews, Steven, Thomas and Greg; a brother, Bob Fraser, his wife, Carol, and a niece, Sarah Craig, of Delaware. She had a sister, Jeanette, of New York; and a sister, Faith Donahue, of Washington. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Fraser Jr., formerly of Gardner, Mass.
Joyce was active in church events and music at St. Margaret Mary and St. Bernard churches in Keene, and president of the Rindge Women’s Club in Rindge. She was a participant at the Cheshire Fair, winning blue ribbons for her cross-stitch entries, and an accomplished tole painter, giving lessons in her studio. When she wasn’t busy working full time as a bookkeeper, she was always redecorating one of the many houses she lived in, in Keene, Marlborough and Rindge.
Services and receiving hours for Joyce and family will be April 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon, Mass. COVID rules will apply (masks).
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, S.C., is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.
