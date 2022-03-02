Joyce Clark died peacefully Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022, at The Birches in Concord after living seven years with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her husband and a great friend were with her during the day; her husband was at her bedside when she died.
The last five years had been increasingly difficult for Joyce but she somehow retained her courage, good spirits and love for people. Staff at The Birches loved her smile, her style and how she’d extend her hand to greet people from her chair.
Joyce was born in Philadelphia on July 24, 1949, the daughter of William and Emma (Nan) Clark. Her family moved to south Jersey when Joyce was young. She attended school there, graduating from Collingswood High School in 1967. She attended Wagner College on Staten Island, where she majored in economics but took just enough courses for a minor in psychology.
During her college years she made frequent trips to Manhattan for rock ‘n’ roll concerts at the Fillmore East and other venues. She saw a good number of future stars as they were developing (and attended Woodstock). In her senior year she had to decide whether to study for her final exam in accounting or go to a party where Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison would be. That was an easy decision. She met the stars and flunked her accounting final. She loved music, especially live concerts, all her life. In the last few years when she’d get really restless, to calm her down we’d take rides in the car and listen to the Beatles channel.
After graduating in 1971, Joyce was offered a job in the insurance industry in Hartford, Conn. Rather than accept it, she told her puzzled parents that she was going to graduate school in psychology at the University of New Hampshire. It was the only graduate program she applied to. She was surprised that UNH not only admitted her but also waived tuition and awarded her a teaching assistantship. She would be paid to go to graduate school. Joyce’s initial focus in graduate school was physiological psychology. The details are hazy but her masters research involved injecting rats with something, waiting a period of time and then checking its effect on their brains in hopes of better understanding schizophrenia. Joyce later admitted that she did not know what she was getting into until it was too late to turn back. Soon after completing her masters, she switched to social psychology and teaching.
Her doctoral dissertation was on student impressions of a teacher who offered a variety of “levels of self-disclosure” during a lecture. She needed a “lecturer” who would give the same lecture to different groups of students, varying only the level of personal information he disclosed during the lectures. Sensing an opportunity to spend time with a really cute classmate, her future husband volunteered to be the “lecturer.” Her study worked out very well for both of them.
After completing her doctorate, Joyce accepted a faculty position in the psychology department at Lehigh University. She was an immediate success. Always an outstanding teacher, students flocked to her classes. Several years after her arrival, the department chairman proudly proclaimed that the department was serving a record number of students. The increase, of course, was almost entirely from Joyce’s classes. Her standing in the department also likely played a role in their decision to hire the “lecturer” from her doctoral research, her soon-to-be husband. Joyce’s teaching and research skills led to an offer to become an Assistant to the Provost. Her primary job was to implement a university-wide student evaluation system of teachers. This was not a popular program for the faculty, who were more comfortable “evaluating” students than “being evaluated” by them. She handled the situation with rigor, fairness and charm.
When her husband left Lehigh for post-doctoral work at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst, Joyce quickly found a position at the Student Affairs Research and Evaluation Office at the same school. When that same husband took a position at Cheshire Medical Center, Joyce worked several years at Monadnock Family Services with family members and perpetrators of sexual abuse. At the same time, she consulted at Princeton University on women’s issues. This work led to her taking on another sensitive project — examining the status of women at Princeton 20 years after it became a co-educational institution. Not surprisingly, her findings suggested that there was still work to do.
While consulting in 1990, she was asked to fill in for a person who left Princeton’s sexual harassment office. She agreed to do so for one year. The following year she was offered an Associate Dean of Students position. After consulting with her husband and cats, she accepted. While the work was demanding and required long hours, she loved working with the students.
She and her husband reunited in Westmoreland or Princeton every weekend for the next four years. After leaving Princeton Joyce was offered an Academic Dean position at Lake Forest College, near Chicago. She declined that offer and returned to Westmoreland. Among other things, she wanted to be able to help her mother care for her father, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She went New Jersey one week a month until her father died in 1998. Not long after that, her mother needed help and Joyce brought her to Keene, where she followed her closely for seven years.
During these years of long hours, high stress and weekly commutes from Princeton, Joyce’s great escape was travel. How important was travel? She once chased a man who stole her purse through the Dean of Students office complex, down a flight of stairs, then through the Counseling Center. She finally cornered him when he tried to leave the building through a janitors’ closet. In a face-off with the culprit, the 115 pound Dean demanded her purse, which had her plane ticket to Sanibel Island, Fla. He complied and ran away.
There were yearly trips to Sanibel and spring trips to Savannah and Charleston, as well as more exotic travel. It started with trips to Paris and the south of France. She especially loved the outdoor markets and the wine. She gradually expanded her horizons to Italy, England, Portugal, Greece, the Azores, Costa Rica, Mexico, Ireland, Turkey and Egypt. The more exotic, the better. She and a friend from Princeton went on a safari to South Africa. Another friend asked her to join a group going to Vietnam, where they toured the Vinh Moc tunnels and the DMZ. Her last European trip was in 2017, to Ireland and Belfast, Northern Ireland, where her father was born. In Belfast, she spontaneously joined a Sinn Fein demonstration in support of Catalonian independence from Spain.
Traveling with Joyce was always an adventure. Joyce loved antiques and started collecting in graduate school. She loved auctions and French antiques. Her purchases filled the Brown-Reed house (1784) on Park Hill in Westmoreland which she and her husband purchased in 1987. Inspired by Historic Deerfield, Joyce took great pains to recreate an authentic early 19th-century country house — period wallpapers and colors, grain-painted baseboards, glazed and sponge-decorated walls, period stencils, a center hall floor painted with black and white marbleized diamonds, along with period portraits and furniture. With a great sense for sometimes startling colors, Joyce did all the detail work herself.
Of course, old houses need perennial gardens and garden statues and fountains and Joyce made sure she had them all. She loved her gardens. Hostas were her favorite and she had a substantial collection. Over and above all these activities, however, Joyce loved people and had a wonderful network of women friends. Her women friends — too numerous to name for fear of omitting someone — were extremely important to her throughout her life. She walked, exercised, shopped, traveled, cooked, kayaked, read books, went to concerts and drank a fair amount of wine with them. Her friends have also been extremely helpful as Joyce needed more help. Joyce was much-loved by her friends, her husband of 45 years and the cats she spoiled.
As her husband, I’d simply say that I was very, very lucky — if I were religious, I’d say “blessed” — to share my adult life with a woman as remarkable as Joyce. In addition to being intelligent, she was independent, curious, stylish, adventurous, fun and wonderfully supportive. Her years living with Alzheimer’s produced some difficult periods but during the last two, most difficult, years I was continually amazed and inspired by her courage, charm and enduring love.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Richard High, and a yellow cat she named Scout. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Emma Clark, and her sister, Jeanne Peters, who also died of Alzheimer’s. She was also predeceased by an extra-special godmother, Doris Connor. Her much-loved brother-in-law, John Peters, who provided her with lifelong support, lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Ocean City, N.J., with his wife, Debby Fox. Joyce’s niece, Lorie Peters McClure, lives in Collegeville, Pa., with her two children. Her nephew, William Peters, lives with his wife, Stephanie, and their four children in Coto de Caza, Calif.
A gathering of some sort will be arranged after we get past COVID. Until then, think of Joyce when you see a beautiful antique house or colorful garden in the spring. Better yet, make a toast to her memory when you find a nice glass of wine in your hand.
