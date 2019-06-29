Joyce C. Champney
Joyce C. (Willis) Champney, 87, of Marlow passed away on June 26, 2019, in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 24, 1932, in Phillipston, Mass., the daughter of George and Florence (Green) Willis. At 8 years old, Joyce’s family relocated to East Alstead. She attended area schools and graduated from Vilas High School.
On Aug. 28, 1951, Joyce married Harold R. Champney Sr. Shortly after, they moved to Marlow, where they would forever call home and raise their four children.
Joyce dearly loved children and dedicated herself to caring for and teaching the local children of Marlow through her self-run preschool. She found much joy in preparing the children for grade school as they studied ABCs, 123s, nursery rhymes and how to write their names. Later in life, she shared this passion for education while nurturing her grandchildren.
A tradition Joyce enjoyed was her regular ladies tea group she hosted in her home. She had been a member of the Marlow United Methodist Church for many years. Joyce loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing, flower gardening, splitting wood or working in her yard. Joyce was a proud, strong-willed, determined, independent woman. She taught her children and grandchildren independence by example. Joyce cherished her family above all things. She always had room for one more person at her holiday table.
Joyce will be greatly missed by her children, Carole Bleau and her husband, Randy, of Keene, Kay Davidson of Troy, Harold R. Champney Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Nancy Tomasko and her husband, Allen, of Marlow; grandchildren, James Marden Jr., Patience (Champney) Fisher, Kanessa Champney, Asia Davidson, Egypt Davidson, Veronica Tomasko and Henry Tomasko; great-grandchildren, Montgomery Marden, Montana Marden, Marcus Marden, Spencer Blake, Clayton Blake, Violet Miravet, Azalea Miravet, Iris Fisher, and Ivie Fisher; sister, Rose Elliott of Marlow; longtime friend who enjoyed tea time every day with Joyce, Linda Kendall of Marlow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Harold R. Champney Sr.; grandchild Christie Blake; great-grandchild Trey Blake; and several siblings.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the Village Cemetery, Church Street, Marlow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce C. Champney’s name to the Marlow Ambulance, PO Box 275, Marlow, NH 03456; or the Marlow United Methodist Church, PO Box 4, Marlow, NH 03456.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. To share a kind word or memory of Joyce, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.