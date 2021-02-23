Joyce B. (Pierce) Parrish, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home after a period of declining health with the love of family near. All services are under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
