Joyce Ann Cornwell, 79, of North Swanzey, passed away April 30, 2023. Joyce passed away at home with loved ones present after a brief period of failing health.
Joyce was born July 30, 1943. She was a 1961 graduate of Keene High School. Joyce was the daughter of Robert L. and Malvena L. Cornwell of North Swanzey. Both parents predeceased her.
Joyce was passionate about her family, sewing, cooking, decorating, antiques and the holidays. She was most happy spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made holiday and other gatherings special for her family with her thoughtfulness, cooking and decorating for the seasons.
Joyce’s cooking skills included making beautiful wedding and special occasion cakes for family and friends. Joyce was an accomplished seamstress, including making wedding gowns, prom gowns, quilts, coats and clothing for herself and her family. She was also an accomplished crafter. Her handmade gifts were always cherished.
Joyce spent her younger years raising three children and being a homemaker. In her later years, Joyce worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at various companies in the Monadnock Region. She was a sales associate at the time of her retirement.
Joyce leaves behind three children: Victoria Bunker and her longtime partner, Jeffrey C. Russell Sr., of North Swanzey; Jennifer Price and her longtime partner, Jeffrey Robinson, of Dover; and Stephen O. Vogel and his wife, Gina Vogel, of Alstead; and five grandchildren: Terry Bunker and his wife, Kimberly Bunker, of Sullivan; Amanda Peterman and her husband, Henry Peterman, of Barrington; Chloe Vogel of Keene; Maxwell Vogel of Alstead; and Lydia Vogel of Alstead. Joyce also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, numerous cousins and lifelong friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.