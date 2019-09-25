Joyce A. Lavoie
Joyce Anne (Harrington) Lavoie, 79, a resident of Marlborough, passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
She was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Walpole, the daughter of Robert and Lena (White) Harrington. A 1957 graduate of Walpole High School, she went on to proudly serve our nation as a member of the Women’s Army Corps.
She married the love of her life, Richard Lavoie, on Oct. 9, 1965, and the two shared many wonderful years and memories together until his passing in 1998.
Throughout her life Joyce was devoted to the care of others; whether she was caring for her family or reaching out to others in her community who were in need, she was happiest when she was helping others. She worked for many years as a caregiver to those who needed assistance in maintaining their independence at home. She contributed many delicious desserts and supported the Marlborough Community House, through their “Grandma’s Table” monthly supper offering to the community.
Joyce loved to capture the beauty of our world in photographs. She would often find herself driving around the back roads of Jaffrey and Dublin, taking pictures of some of her favorite things, barns and farms and wildlife. An avid bird-watcher, she loved spotting great blue herons and barred owls, and when the snowy owl visited Keene, she could be found out in a snowstorm taking pictures of her. One of her most treasured recent memories was observing a beautiful moose that was right in her yard for quite a long time before it lumbered off into the woods. Going for rides, eating delicious meals, and spending time with her family were her favorite things to do; she so cherished her family and noted that becoming a grandmother was one of the happiest days of her life. She carried a picture of her granddaughter in her purse and showed everyone how proud she was to be a Grammy. She loved her local library and attended many concerts there, as well as many shows at the Colonial Theatre. Live music was a passion of hers. She was also a gifted seamstress and made clothing for herself and did alterations for others.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Lavoie and his wife, Karen, and Todd Lavoie and his husband, Craig; her grandchildren, Breanne and her brothers, Ryan and Nathan; her sister, Audrey Strickland; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband; and her sister, Donna.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough, NH 03455.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
