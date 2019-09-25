Joshua D. Compos
Joshua D. Compos, 33, lifelong resident of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019.
He was born in Keene Jan. 30, 1986, the son of Heidi Compos and Todd Maliska. He attended area schools and graduated from high school where he was heavily involved in sports, playing football, baseball and lacrosse.
Since Josh was such a people person, he never met anyone that was a stranger for long. He appropriately earned the nickname “Talking Josh.” Josh was a die-hard Giants football fan and loved the Red Sox. Lyrically he was gifted and enjoyed writing and performing rap music. Josh’s charisma will be much missed and never forgotten.
Josh leaves behind many who loved him dearly: his mother, Heidi Compos of Keene; maternal grandparents, Betty and Peter Compos Sr. of Chesterfield; aunts, Jaymi Brown of Winchester, Hayley Compos of Walpole, Holly Bergeron and her husband, Chris, of Waynesboro, Va., Karen Ducharme and her husband, John, of Charlestown, and Christine Jordan of Keene; and well as numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Todd Maliska; maternal grandmother, Janet Compos; paternal grandparents, Joyce and Joe Maliska; and uncle, Peter Compos Jr.
Services will be privately held with family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joshua D. Compos’ name to a recovery organization of one’s choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Josh, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
