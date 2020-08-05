Joshua C. Hansen
Joshua C. Hansen, 33, of Troy, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, by his own hand.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1986, in Keene to Lori (Feather) Belletete. He attended area schools and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School. He had been employed by People’s Linen in Keene.
On July 28, 2018, Josh married Aimie Wright.
Josh enjoyed taking his Jeep out into the woods on adventures. He had a dry sense of humor and an incredible artistic talent. He loved his red-nosed pitbull, Sadie Jean, whom he recently had to say goodbye to.
Josh will be deeply missed by his wife, Aimie Hansen; his daughter, Paisley; his stepchildren: Abigail Desio, and Violet and Nicholas Wheeler; his mother and stepfather, Lori and David Belletete; his grandmother, Delphine Feather; his aunts, Linda Ryan and Terri Ride; his great-aunts, Barbara Bulley and Pearl Russell; his uncles: Charlie Belletete and his wife, Diana; Alan Riley; and Calvin Hansen; his father-in-law, David Wright, and his wife, Jean; his sister-in-law, Brianna Jordan; his brother-in-law, Daniel Wright; and several cousins.
His maternal grandfather, Stanley “Papa” Feather, whom he will be buried beside, predeceased him.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joshua C. Hansen’s name may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Josh, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.