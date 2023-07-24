Josephine M. Belchak

Josephine M. “Jo” Belchak, 95, of North Swanzey, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center on July 19, 2023, after a sudden illness.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1928, in Ansonia, Conn., to the late Joseph and Mary Machowski. Josephine was one of five children, with three brothers, John, Matthew and Stanislaw, and one sister, Helen. She was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Best known by her nickname, “Jo,” she had an uncanny ability to make friends everywhere she went. Just ask anyone who met her. She was always quick to make people at ease with her sense of humor and on rare occasions loved a cold beer. In her younger years she loved to dance the Polka with her husband, “Freddie,” and always looked forward to making pierogis for the family at Christmas time. She remained bright, capable and positive to her last day.
She was married to Frederick J. Belchak for 21 years until his death in 1972.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and her husband, Michael Neylan, of Roxbury; her grandson, Peter Neylan, his wife, Sarah, and her great-grandson, Thomas Michael Neylan, of Bedford, Mass.; her son, Michael Belchak, his wife, Judy Clarke, their daughter, Reagan McLaughlin, and their grandsons, Keshaun and Kamryn Isaac, of East Hartford, Conn.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jo’s honor to the Parish of Holy Spirit, 173 Main St., Keene NH 03431.