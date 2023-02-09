Josephine Castle Marsh, age 80, of Homasassa, Fla., and formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Fla.
Josephine was born in Winchester to her parents, Edward M. and Theta B. (Castle) Menter, on July 7, 1942. She worked many years at Homestead Woolen Mills, and later purchased and ran Josie’s Boarding House until she retired and moved to Florida in 2004. During her time of operating her boarding house, she made a home for many who otherwise would have been cast aside, and she always said, “There is always room at the table for one more.” When retiring to Florida, she chose to bring some longtime boarders with her, who would not have had a home or family.
Josephine loved spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens. She spent every Sunday during NASCAR season watching the races. She also enjoyed playing bingo. To Josephine, family was everything and she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone.
Josephine is survived by her children: David Marsh of Florida; Jack Marsh Jr. and his wife, Thea, of Winchester; Kevin Marsh and his wife, Sandi, of Florida; and Kelly Martin and her husband, William, of Henniker. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and also a very large extended family and many friends.
Prior to her passing, she lost two daughters, Geneva Dufour and Sandra Sebastian. Josephine was also predeceased by her brothers, Edward M. Menter Jr., John Menter Sr. and Carl Menter; and her sisters, Mildred Venable, Sylvia Benkowski, Emma Conboy and Grace Ford.