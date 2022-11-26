Josephine C.A. Melia

Josephine C.A. “Josie” (Fisher) Melia, 84, a resident of Troy and formerly of Live Oak, Fla., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, with the love of her family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1938, to the late Cora-Ann (Morgan) and William S. Fisher Sr. in Camden, N.J. She was educated at Fallsborough High School in Fallsborough, N.J.
On March 5, 1954, Josephine exchanged vows with the love of her life, John Melia Sr. They had a simple service in Camden, N.J., with all of their close family and friends around them. They were happily married for 64 years until John passed away April of 2020.
Josephine enjoyed her time working as a CAN for many years at various nursing homes in Tewkesbury, Mass.
Along with working, Josie enjoyed watching birds, especially hummingbirds, playing bingo, traveling and flying aircrafts with her husband. She especially loved spending her time being with her family, who she loved the most. Josie would donate to different children’s causes and was an avid supporter for the Wounded Warrior Project for many years.
Ms. Melia will be greatly missed by many, especially her five children: John Melia; Trevor Melia and his wife, Karen; Graham Melia and his partner, Susan; Karen Melia; and Sharon Williams and her husband; R.J.; her brother, Miles Fisher; as well as her 12 grandchildren: Trevor Melia, John Melia, Jessica Beal, Roy Melia, Jacqueline Goad, Graham Adair, Alex Melia, Kayli Vaughn, Britney Morales, Alexander Boulette, James Williams and Ryan Williams; along with her seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her parents; her husband, John; her daughters, Josephine, Nova and Annmarie; and her 10 siblings.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).