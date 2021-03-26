Josephine A. Girardin, 96, a longtime resident of Ashuelot, passed away on March 16, 2021, at her home in Ashuelot with her American family by her side.
Her parents, Joseph and Antoinette (Moresi) Sarzilla, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 30, 1924, in Doubs, France. Josephine grew up in France where she met the love of her life, Albert. However, with World War II being in full surge, her family recognized the need to leave. They came to the United States in 1954, where she discovered Long Island, N.Y. She and her family resided there for a short time before she and her husband moved to New Haven, Conn.
Loving the countryside, Josephine and Albert spent their weekends at their home in Ashuelot or fishing the local lakes and streams. After working in manufacturing at U.S. Steel in New Haven, Conn., she later retired from Sargent Manufacturing. Following their retirement, they settled into their weekend home in Ashuelot as their permanent residence.
Always wanting to keep busy, she enjoyed working in the gardens surrounding her home, crocheting and sewing, and was a great cook, creating many of the French traditions. She was a member of the Keene Senior Center and helped with sewing many of the costumes for the Keene Senior Swingers, of which her husband was a member. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Georges Marcel Girardin, on June 11, 2005.
Due to the inability to have children, she established the Pasquarelli family in Swanzey as her own. Regina and John Pasquarelli became her American family more than 40 years ago, providing her with four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren who filled her heart with more love than she could have imagined.
She will be greatly missed by her relatives in France, as well as her loved ones in the U.S. Although many of her relatives in France have now passed, she is survived by several cousins who still reside there.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. Family and friends are welcome to attend, and are reminded of the requirement to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocol. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish to donate, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Girardin’s memory to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
