Joseph Wayne Baldwin, 84, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on Oct. 26, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Joe was born Oct. 26, 1938, to Pearl Baldwin in Jamaica Plains, Mass., and later found his father to be Leonard Amos Boudle of Lancaster (N.H.) He was raised by his grandparents, Winona and William Baldwin, of Wilton. He attended schools in Wilton and Marlborough. Joe was a 1956 graduate of Marlborough High School. During his school years he was a hard worker on the family farm.
He joined the U.S. Army Federal Reserve following high school. It was during this time that he met who would be the love of his life, Lorraine Dillback, on a blind date at King’s Bowling Alley in Brattleboro. Following a two-year courtship, they were united in marriage at the Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro on April 22, 1961.
Joe resided in West Chesterfield for more than 54 years. Joe worked for Grand Union, at The Book Press for 30 years, which he retired from, and then the Hamilton Press in New York. If he wasn’t working, he was enjoying his hobbies of beekeeping, small engine repair, gardening, working in the woods or out as a Jehovah’s Witness.
He is survived by his daughter, Elaine H. Croteau (William Penney III), of Spofford; a son, Kenneth W. Baldwin (Cindy), of Marlborough; five grandchildren: Samantha Garland (Ash) of Syracuse, N.Y., Aimee Plotczyk of Keene, Laurie Greenleaf (Patrick) of Rockingham, Vt., Alanna Alicea (Eric) of Springfield, Mass., and Brody Baldwin of Marlborough; five great-grandchildren: Landon, Madelynn and Harper Plotczyk; Lorelai Greenleaf and Sophia Alicea; three half-sisters: Sylvia Wilder (Leigh) of Brooksville, Maine, Kathryn (Michael) Weyler of Fairfax, Va., and Elaine Poulin (John) of Cheshire, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Freda Davis, of Vernon, Vt.; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Lorraine D. Baldwin, on Aug. 5, 2014; his parents; a son, Steven J. Baldwin; a half-brother, Leonard A. Boudle Jr.; and a half-sister, Agnes McCullock; two brothers and a sister who he later learned to be uncles and an aunt, Wayne Baldwin, Arnold Baldwin and Alice Baldwin; a brother-in-law, Alvin Davis; and a niece, Susan Allgood.
A private service will be held in the spring as he had wished.
Memorial donations may be made in Joseph W. Baldwin’s name to the Chesterfield Library, 524 Route 63, Chesterfield NH 03443.