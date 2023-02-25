Joseph Sanders, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, moved on to the magnificent Heavens on Dec. 13, 2022.
His bright and beautiful soul continues to live deeply in our hearts and in our cherished memories. We are very grateful for the innumerable gifts he brought to our lives during his special and amazing 47 years on Earth. He touched the heart and spirit of every person he met through his sweet charm and his abundance of hugs and affection. When he locked his eyes on you, your heart would open and you understood that you were in the presence of pure light and love.
Joseph was born to Frank and Marianne Sanders in November 1975, and he chose the most devoted, loving, and caring mom and dad. They championed for Joseph through many challenges, being his rock and his voice when it was needed, as well as showering him with all their love. His sister and brother, Kim Sanders Peck and Josh Sanders, were blessed with the gifts of empathy, compassion, and kindheartedness by growing up with Joseph and his special needs, and they both love him dearly. Joseph taught all of us — family, care providers, health care workers, doctors, nurses and social service bureaucracy — that every human being deserves love, gentle care and respectful treatment. We are thankful for Joseph showing us what love truly is, and for bestowing us with his everlasting light. We know he now is running, laughing and skipping through the Heavens, his soul dancing with the angels. With blessings to you, Joseph — we are better humans because of you and you live forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or Alpine Healthcare Center, 298 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
