Joseph S. Machowski
Joseph S. Machowski of Marlborough, age 77, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Aug. 29, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Joe was born in Winsted, Conn., on Dec. 16, 1941, to Joseph Francis and Bernice (Tatro) Machowski.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force in Omaha, Neb., he met Neloma Last and married her June 30, 1962. When he finished his eight years in the Air Force, Joe and Neloma moved back to Winsted. Together they had nine children. Joe was widowed, sadly, when Neloma passed away April 14, 2005.
While raising their family, Joe worked 38 years at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn., retiring in 2008 and moving to Marlborough to live with family.
Joe had a profound love of the Bible and actively worshiped Jehovah God. He and Neloma were baptized together in February 1971 and both loyally served as Jehovah’s Witnesses until their deaths. Joe volunteered tremendous amounts of his time and energy to Kingdom Hall construction projects throughout New England. Joe was a kind and generous man, who was always looking to help people. Whether it was giving rides to them, running errands for them, fixing their computers or the like, Joe always was willing to help out.
Joe is survived by his nine children, Joseph C. Machowski (Karrie) of Winsted, Melanie Oja (Glenn) of Marlborough, Karen Machowski, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Barbara Gonzalez (Ricardo) of Weston, Fla., Brian Machowski (Julie) of Winsted, Conn., Linda Machowski of Winsted; Lena Didier (Slade) of Summerville, S.C., Jaime Romero of Winsted and Jennifer Rodriguez of Layton, Utah. He is also survived by his brother, Neil Machowski (Polly) of Utica, Miss.
He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 109 Old Homestead Highway, Route 32, in Swanzey.
